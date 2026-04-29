Texans Signing LB Azeez Al-Shaair To Three-Year Extension

According to Ian Rapoport, the Texans have agreed to terms with LB Azeez Al-Shaair on a three-year contract extension.
Al-Shaair, 28, originally signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in 2019.
Al-Shaair returned to San Francisco on a one-year restricted deal in 2022. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time when he signed a one-year deal with the Titans in 2023.
After concluding his deal in Tennessee, he then signed with the Texans on a three-year, $34 million deal in 2024. He was entering the final year of his deal and set to make a base salary of $11 million in 2026.
In 2025, Al-Shaair appeared in 16 games for the Texans and recorded 103 tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, nine pass defenses, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.
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