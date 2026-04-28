AFC Notes: Will Anderson, Jesse Minter, Ravens, Texans, Titans

Ravens

Ravens day three pick Rayshaun Benny out of Michigan has previously worked with HC Jesse Minter during their time together in Ann Arbor, who referred to Benny as a tough, rugged, physical player with potential for growth.

“Yes. ‘Ray’ [Rayshaun Benny] is a tough, rugged, physical defensive lineman that’s got some real athleticism,” Minter said, via RavensWire.com. “I think there’s some real upside there with him and some pass rush ability. I thought in 2023, he was our third or fourth defensive lineman. We had Mason [Graham] and Kenneth Grant and Kris Jenkins Jr., and we had obviously a pretty loaded group, but he made some really key plays for us in that season. He got hurt in the Rose Bowl that year, and I know it affected him. I was gone after that, but I thought this year he really bounced back after kind of battling through the injury in 2024. He showed some really good stuff. He does a lot of things on tape that obviously we like to see. And so, I think he’s just a guy that’s gotten better and better. He was really, really raw and kind of a young player coming into Michigan, but I know he’s been well trained and well coached, and I’m excited to add ‘Ray.’”

Texans

The Texans signed DE Will Anderson to a three-year, $150 million extension that makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL by new-money average, while folding in the final two years of his rookie deal.

signed DE to a three-year, $150 million extension that makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL by new-money average, while folding in the final two years of his rookie deal. The contract includes a $32 million signing bonus and fully guaranteed base salaries of $1.145 million (2026), $21.918 million (2027), and $39.6 million (2028), along with $500,000 per-game roster bonuses beginning in 2028.

His 2029 base salary of $39.5 million is partially guaranteed at signing ($5.5 million fully guaranteed, all injury guaranteed), with the remaining $34 million becoming fully guaranteed in 2028, and 2030 includes a $41.5 million base salary plus a $500,000 per-game roster bonus.

Although framed as a three-year extension, the deal functions as a five-year, $177.063 million contract averaging $35.4 million per year, with three years fully guaranteed at signing and a fourth year becoming fully guaranteed later. (Pro Football Talk)

Titans

Titans assistant GM Dave Ziegler said the team plans to continue to add to its offensive line through free agency, as there are still players who could compete for a roster spot.

“There’s a level of competition that’s still going to be taking place there,” Ziegler said, via Pro Football Talk. “Whether it’s offensive line or other positions, we’ll continue to look to improve. Free agency is over and the draft is over, but there’s still an element of different areas of the team we will continue to add competition to. Offensive line will be one of those positions, along with some others. We’re going to give those guys an opportunity, they have the opportunity this spring, to prove themselves and earn the trust of the offensive staff, and have an opportunity to secure a role, but we’re also going to bring competition in, and if we can improve a position, we’ll improve it. We’re excited about the group that we have. But understand that we’re going to look to bring competition in.”