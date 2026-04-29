Giants Signing DT Shelby Harris

According to Aaron Wilson, the Giants have signed DT Shelby Harris to a contract.

He had a visit with the team earlier this month and it was widely expected New York would add to its defensive tackle group after the Dexter Lawrence trade and after the compensatory period ended.

This is probably not the only signing the Giants are going to make this week.

Harris, 34, is a former seventh-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was on and off their practice squad for two years before returning to the Raiders on a one-year, exclusive rights deal.

Unfortunately, the Raiders waived Harris after the 2016 draft and he had brief stints with the Jets and Cowboys before signing a futures deal with the Broncos for the 2017 season. Denver brought Harris back on a one-year deal worth up to $3.25 million in 2020 before signing him to a three-year, $27 million deal in 2021.

He was traded to the Seahawks as a part of the Russell Wilson deal in 2022. However, Seattle released him and he caught on with the Browns on a one-year, $5.25 million deal in 2023. Harris re-signed with the team each of the last two offseasons.

In 2025, Harris appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and recorded 32 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack and four pass deflections.