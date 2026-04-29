Jaguars Considered Using 2027 First-Round Pick For Package Of 2026 Picks

After the trade-up in the 2025 NFL Draft to acquire CB/WR Travis Hunter, the Jaguars were left without a first-round pick in the draft last weekend.

The consensus around the league is that the 2027 draft is a deeper class with higher-end talent at the top, which is why only three picks in the first four rounds of the 2027 draft were traded during this year’s draft.

Although typically a trade-up would cost the team moving up a package of future picks, Jacksonville thought about taking advantage of the drastic perception difference of the two classes.

On The Adam Schefter Podcast, Schefter revealed the Jaguars considered using their 2027 first-round pick to acquire a 2026 first-round pick and another day two or three pick with it.

“The Jacksonville Jaguars actually considered this year trading up back into the first round in a draft that a lot of people didn’t love to give away their first round draft pick next year in the 2027 draft that everybody can’t wait for,” Schefter said. “And because that draft is so coveted and highly anticipated, they wanted the team that was getting their one next year to give them their one this year and an additional day two or three pick. So, they wanted extra compensation to trade into this draft for next year.”

Ultimately, the deal didn’t get done, but the unique thought process further shows how the league thinks of the 2026 and 2027 draft classes at the moment.

It’s also another revealing nugget for how Jaguars GM James Gladstone and HC Liam Coen conduct business a little differently than the other 31 teams.