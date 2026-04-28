The Tennessee Titans announced that president of football operations Chad Brinker has stepped down from his role on Tuesday.

Titans President of Football Operations Chad Brinker steps down pic.twitter.com/SkLc59saep — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 29, 2026

It’s a bit of a surprising move just days after the 2026 NFL Draft. Brinker notably led the Titans’ search for a new general manager in January of last year before landing Mike Borgonzi.

Brinker had a quick rise in the organization after joining as an assistant GM for Ran Carthon, then was promoted to his current role alongside Carthon after the team hired HC Brian Callahan.

That role was envisioned as collaborative at the time by owner Amy Adams Strunk, with Carthon overseeing the draft, free agency, and the coaching staff and Brinker running the salary cap, analytics, and team operations. However, Carthon had the final say. That responsibility eventually transferred to Brinker until Borgonzi’s arrival.

Brinker, 46, played at Ohio University, had a short stint in the NFL with the Jets in 2003 and 2004, then entered the business world for a few years before returning to the NFL as a scout with the Packers in 2010.

He worked 13 years with the Packers before joining the Titans as assistant GM in 2023, earning a promotion to president of football operations after just a year.