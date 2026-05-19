Nashville Selected To Host Super Bowl LXIV In 2030

The Tennessee Titans announced the city of Nashville has been selected to host Super Bowl LXIV in 2030 at the new Nissan Stadium.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell reflected on the 2019 draft in Tennessee as a huge reason they wanted to return for a Super Bowl in 2030.

“The 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville was one of the great fan events in our history,” Goodell said. “Super Bowl LXIV at the new stadium is the next step in this remarkable football journey. The vision of Amy Adams Strunk and the Tennessee Titans helped make this moment possible, along with our great partners at the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. We can’t wait to put on an unforgettable show in 2030.”

Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk issued a statement expressing their excitement to get a Super Bowl in Nashville in the new stadium for the city.

“We are thrilled that the new Nissan Stadium will host Nashville’s first Super Bowl in 2030,” Strunk said. “This is an exciting moment for our city and our entire state. We cannot wait for our community to experience an event of this magnitude and for the world to see the energy, hospitality, and culture that make our city so special on a global stage. Thank you to Commissioner Goodell, my fellow owners, and the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. for their partnership throughout this process. We look forward to bringing an unforgettable Super Bowl experience to Nashville together.”

Here are the next four Super Bowl locations:

LXI, 2027: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

LXII, 2028: Mercedez-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

LXIII, 2029: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

LXIV, 2030: Nissan Stadium, Nashville