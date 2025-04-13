AFC Notes: Jourdan Lewis, Dan Moore, E.J. Speed, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen has raved about the addition of CB Jourdan Lewis, especially after Lewis thwarted Coen and the Buccaneers last season.

“Jourdan Lewis, man, he broke my heart last year,” Coen said, via Big Cat Country. “We’re going down to win and take the lead against Dallas last year, we throw a post to [Buccaneers WR] Jalen McMillan. It looks like we’ve got it, we’re going to take the lead or at least tie at that point. J-Mac [WR Jalen McMillan] has it, Jourdan takes it out at the last minute, and it ends up being an interception for a touchback. You’re just like, man, that’s who he is. That’s the way he competes. It’s through the whistle. Those guys that do it like that at a high level and are able to communicate as well at a high level, those are the guys that we’re trying to bring in. He’s completely what we’re looking for and really excited to have him.”

Texans

Texans LB E.J. Speed said HC DeMeco Ryans played a key role in his decision to come to Houston.

“Quite honestly, DeMeco Ryans, a defensive-minded head coach, I loved what he did up in San Francisco with Fred and Azeez,” Speed said, via Click2Houston. “He always had a great linebacking corps. He actually worked me out coming out of college, so that was a good thing. We had that tie through there, and just knowing what he did in the league. It’s always a good thing when you play with somebody who’s been through everything you’ve been through as a player and did it at a high level. That was a big part of my decision to go to Houston.”

Speed said that he’s excited about joining a young linebacker group that is flush with talent.

“It can be good,” Speed said. “Of course, I have to watch more film on the defense because in Indy I was watching the offense. I’m familiar with Azeez’s game. I loved the way Azeez played. I know Christian was going through some injuries or whatever, but he’s a baller. Henry To’oTo’o, these are all guys who have been in the league so it will be good to join their linebacking corps. Stepping into a linebacking corps that’s stacked is always a great thing so I can shine in whatever role is given to me, whatever role is earned. We can all go and excel and try to be the best linebacking corps in the league.”

The Texans signed Speed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract with $3.25 million guaranteed, including a $1.75 million signing bonus. The deal has a base salary of $1.5 million, and Speed can also earn up to $250k in per-game roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)

Titans

The Titans signed LT Dan Moore to a lucrative four-year, $82 million deal instead of acquiring a tackle like the Commanders’ Laremy Tunsil. An anonymous executive questions if they overpaid for Moore.

“Would you rather play with Dan Moore or against him?” one executive said, via Mike Sando of The Athletic. “I’m not sure. Same with the guy K.C. got (Jaylon Moore). You can pay these guys starter money, but it doesn’t mean they are quality starters… You never want to address a need and still have a need.”

Tennessee’s offensive line is shaping up to be Moore, Kevin Zeitler, Lloyd Cushenberry, Peter Skoronski, and J.C. Latham from left to right. Another executive thinks they are shaping up well but believes Tunsil would’ve been the better option.

“Which, left to right, is not terrible,” the executive said. “You’d love to get a Tunsil instead, but Tennessee is not in a position where they can be giving up the draft capital.”

One executive says there is no doubt about the Titans picking Miami QB Cam Ward at No. 1 overall unless they get a “stupid” offer.

“No way they are not picking Ward,” the executive said. “They are trying to drum up an extraordinary deal, but no one is going to give that. They will take Cam Ward unless someone gives them something stupid.”