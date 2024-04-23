Texans Officially Unveil New Uniforms

The Houston Texans officially unveiled their new uniforms on Tuesday, including four new jersey combinations and two new helmets.

The Texans gathered opinions from fans, staff, and former players regarding the re-design, including 10,000 surveys and 30 focus groups. The uniforms were originally revealed on social media by an unauthorized leak, prompting owner Cal McNair to respond and release a photo of the jerseys during the NFL owners’ meetings.

Texans QB C.J. Stroud, HC DeMeco Ryans, and DE Will Anderson all weighed in on the new threads ahead of the 2024 season.

“I think they’re cool,” Stroud said, via Click2Houston.com. “I don’t want to say too much, but I think people will like them. Really excited. I think that brings a new energy to NRG, which is kind of ironic, but I’m super excited just to be wearing new stuff. I liked the unis last year too, but I think it’s time for change and it’s a new era now. We’ll be able to build with these unis and look good while doing it.”

“I’m fired up about the new uniforms,” Ryans added. “It’s 2024, time for a fresh look for the Texans. I know we’ve had the same uniforms since our organization started here in 2002. I was messing with the guys earlier, talking about how I wore the same uniform that they’re wearing, and I think it’s time for an update. And credit to Doug (Vosik), Cal and Hannah, all the work and time that went into coming out with a new look that I think our fans will be excited about. I think the coolest part about the new uniforms is, as you guys know, having our fans’ input into the look of our new uniform. I thought that was pretty cool and pretty unique by our organization, being able to talk to our fans and get a true feel for what our fans wanted to see. And of course, our players are fired up about the new look, so it’ll be an exciting reveal next week for everyone.”

“I think they’re dope,” Anderson noted. “I think it really just gives back to the Houston community and I think it does a good job of getting the community back involved in football. Back involved with the Texans’ brand of ball and I’m really excited for everyone to see them. I’m really excited for everyone to see what we have going on here.”