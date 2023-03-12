Texans Showing Interest In C Jake Brendel

DJ Bien-Aime reports that the Texans are showing interest in veteran free agent C Jake Brendel, adding that a deal could be done between the two sides this week.

Brendel, 30, wound up signing on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA back in 2016. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to Dallas’ practice squad.

Brendel caught on with the Dolphins and spent a few years in Miami before the Broncos signed him to a one-year deal. After being waived by Denver, Brendel later joined the Ravens midseason.

The 49ers signed Brendel to a contract back in February 2020 and he opted out of the following season. He returned to San Francisco for the 2021 and 2022 seasons and is now set to become a free agent.

In 2022, Brendel appeared in 17 games for the 49ers.

We will have more news on Brendel as it becomes available.