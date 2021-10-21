Texans Signed DL Eli Ankou To Practice Squad

The Houston Texans are signing defensive tackle Eli Ankou to their practice squad on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Here’s the Texans updated practice squad:

The Texans hosted Ankou for a visit today and it appears as though everything checked out for him to get an offer from the team.

Ankou, 26, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA back in 2017. He spent just over four months in Houston before he was waived at the start of the regular season and later claimed by the Jaguars.

Jacksonville cut Ankou loose coming out of the preseason in 2019 and later re-signed him to their practice squad. He was later waived by the Browns before being claimed by the Colts.

From there, Ankou had brief stints with the Texas, Cowboys, Falcons, Bills and Falcons before signing on with the Steelers a few months ago. He was released soon after.

In 2020, Ankou appeared in seven games for the Cowboys and recorded five tackles and no tackles for loss or sacks.