Texans Signing Four To PS, Including DE Chris Braswell

The Texans announced the signing of four players to the practice squad, including former Buccaneers second-round pick DE Chris Braswell.

Houston is also adding C Ka’ena De Cambra, WR Mitchell Tinsley, and TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden.

Braswell, 24, is from Washington, D.C., was a one-year starter at Alabama, and was a former five-star recruit.

The No. 57 overall pick signed a four-year, $6,785,188 contract that includes a $1,754,680 signing bonus.

During his college career, Braswell appeared in 41 games and recorded 76 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, four forced fumbles, two pass deflections, and one interception.

In 2025, Braswell appeared in 17 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 30 tackles and one sack.