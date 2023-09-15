Texans Working Out RB Darrel Williams

The Houston Texans are bringing in free agent RB Darrel Williams for a workout on Friday, per Jordan Schultz.

Williams, 28, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2018. He played out the final year of his rookie contract and was in line to be a restricted free agent in 2021.

Kansas City re-signed him on a one-year deal for the 2021 season. He later joined the Cardinals on a one-year deal in 2022 and then had a brief stint with the Saints this summer.

In 2022, Williams appeared in six games for the Cardinals and rushed for 102 yards on 21 carries (4.9 YPC) to go along with four receptions for nine yards.