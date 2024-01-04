Texas DT Byron Murphy II Declares For 2024 NFL Draft

According to Pete Thamel, Texas DT Byron Murphy has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Murphy was one of the breakout players of the 2023 college football season. He could potentially be a first-round pick in April’s draft.

Murphy, 21, was a one-year starter at Texas and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2023.

In three years at Texas, Murphy recorded 70 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss and eight sacks in 34 career games.