Texas QB Quinn Ewers To Continue College Career In 2024

Texas QB Quinn Ewers announced he’s electing to continue his collegiate career and will keep playing for the Longhorns in 2024.

He would’ve been among the top-ranked quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft with some projecting him as a mid-round selection.

Ewers, 20, began his collegiate career at Ohio State before transferring to Texas in 2022. He earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2023.

For his college career, Ewers has completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 5,656 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also recorded 23 rushing yards for six touchdowns.