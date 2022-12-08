Titans CB Caleb Farley Out For Season Following Back Surgery

Adam Schefter reports that Titans CB Caleb Farley underwent a Microdiscectomy on his back Thursday and will miss the remainder of the 2022 season.

Farley is reportedly dealing with a herniated disk, but Schefter says he’s expected to be ready for the start of the offseason program.

You can expect the TItans to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

Farley, 24, was the 22nd overall pick by the Titans out of Virginia Tech in the 2021 draft. He’s in the second year of a four-year $13.495 million rookie contract that included a $7.174 million signing bonus.

The Titans will have a fifth-year option on Farley for the 2025 season.

In 2022, Farley has appeared in nine games for the Titans and has 10 total tackles.