Titans Not Expected To Pursue Bill Belichick Or Jim Harbaugh

Dianna Russini reports neither former Patriots HC Bill Belichick nor Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh are on the candidates list for the Titans’ head coaching vacancy.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for Tennessee:

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Raiders Interim HC Antonio Pierce (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Ravens DC Mike Macdonald (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Eagles OC Brian Johnson (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Bengals OC Brian Callahan

Belichick has the greatest coaching resume of any candidate looking for a job, but he’s also a tricky fit for some teams with his age and potential desire for full personnel control.

Belichick, 71, got his start coaching in the NFL in 1975 with the then-Baltimore Colts. He had assistant jobs with the Lions and Broncos before landing with the Giants, where he eventually rose to defensive coordinator under legendary HC Bill Parcells.

The Browns hired Belichick as head coach in 1991 and he was in the post for five years before being fired. He rejoined Parcells as an assistant with the Patriots and left to go with him to the Jets the following year.

He was slated to replace Parcells as head coach of the Jets in 2000 but infamously resigned and was hired by the Patriots, who had to give up a first-round pick to the Jets as compensation. Belichick has been in New England ever since, winning six Super Bowls in 24 years.

For his career, Belichick has a record of 302-163 over 29 seasons (.655 W/L percentage) and has eight Super Bowl rings, six of them as head coach of the Patriots. He’s a three-time winner of the AP Coach of the Year award.

Harbaugh, 60, was a first-round pick out of Michigan by the Bears in 1987. He played 14 years in the league before becoming a coach, first with the Raiders. He was hired by San Diego as head coach in 2004 and took the same position with Stanford in 2007.

The 49ers hired Harbaugh as their head coach in 2007. He was fired in 2014 and hired as head coach at Michigan.

During his four years with the 49ers, he led them to a record of 44-19-1 (69.5 percent), which included three playoff appearances and an NFC Championship.

At Michigan, Harbaugh’s teams have produced a record of 85-25 (77.7 percent). That includes a 2-6 record in bowl games and three trips to the College Football Playoff.

We’ll have more on the Titans’ search as it becomes available.