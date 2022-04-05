Titans Not Shopping WR A.J. Brown

According to Dianna Russini, the Titans are not shopping or even taking trade calls on WR A.J. Brown.

The goal continues to be to sign Brown to an extension sometime this offseason that keeps him in Tennessee for a long time, per Russini.

Some teams have traded receivers rather than pay the growing cost for the position this offseason, which has led to speculation about wideouts like Brown who will need new deals soon.

Any extension for Brown would cost the Titans over $20 million per year based on the record contracts signed by Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill this offseason.

Tennessee would have their franchise tag available in 2023 if need be, but it sounds like they hope to have an agreement in place well before then.

Brown, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He’s currently entering the final year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract including a $2,130,812 signing bonus.

Brown is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Brown appeared in 13 games for the Titans and caught 63 passes for 869 yards receiving and five touchdowns to go along with 10 yards rushing.

We’ll have more on Brown as the news is available.