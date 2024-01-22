Titans & Commanders Schedule Second Interview With Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

According to Tom Pelissero, the Titans have a second interview scheduled with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn this week.

He’s the third finalist for the Titans’ head coaching vacancy, joining Panthers OC Thomas Brown and Bengals OC Brian Callahan.

Jeremy Fowler reports Quinn will also have a second interview with the Commanders, and he already has an in-person meeting with Seattle as well. That makes three head coaching jobs Quinn is reportedly a finalist for.

Quinn, 53, got his start in the NFL in 2001 with the 49ers as a defensive quality control coach before being promoted to defensive line coach. He spent time with the Dolphins, Jets, and Seahawks in the same position before being promoted to defensive coordinator in Seattle in 2013.

Quinn was hired by the Falcons as their head coach in 2015. He helped guide the team to a Super Bowl appearance in his second year in 2016. However, he was let go following the 2020 season.

The Cowboys hired Quinn as their defensive coordinator and Dallas’ defense immediately became one of the NFL’s best.

As the Falcons’ head coach, Quinn led the team to a record of 43-42 (50.5 percent) over the course of six seasons, which includes two playoff appearances.

We’ll have more on the Titans coaching search as the news is available.