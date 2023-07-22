Titans Sign Second-Round QB Will Levis, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Tennessee Titans have officially signed No. 33 overall pick QB Will Levis to a rookie contract, according to Jim Wyatt of the team website. They now have all of their 2023 draft picks under contract.

Levis, 23, originally began his college career at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky for the 2021 season. He started two seasons for the Wildcats.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL QB Jay Cutler.

Levis is signing a four-year $9,542,166 rookie contract that includes a $3,939,757 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,734,939 for 2023.

During his college career at Penn State and Kentucky, Levis completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 5,876 yards passing, 46 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions over four seasons and 38 games. He also rushed for 742 yards and 17 touchdowns.