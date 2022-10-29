Titans Will Start QB Malik Willis In Week 8

Tom Pelissero reports that with QB Ryan Tannehill out with an ankle sprain, third-round QB Malik Willis will make his first NFL start.

Willis, 22, started for two years at Liberty after transferring over from Auburn. He led them to a 17-6 record in his two seasons.

Willis threw for 5,176 yards over his four years at Auburn and Liberty, completing 62.8% of his passes. He threw for 48 touchdowns and 18 interceptions over his career. He also added 2,131 yards rushing over 366 attempts, and 29 career rushing touchdowns.

In 2022, Willis has appeared in two games for the Titans and rushed four times for 16 yards. He has also completed one of four passes for six yards.