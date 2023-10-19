Titans Work Out Seven Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Tennessee Titans had seven players in for a workout on Thursday.

The full list includes:

Davidson, 25, was selected with the No. 47 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 draft by the Falcons out of Auburn.

He signed a four-year, $6.9 million contract with the Falcons that included $4,121,379 fully guaranteed. He was in the third year of that deal when the Falcons elected to waive him.

Davidson caught on with the 49ers in May and was re-signed to the practice squad coming out of training camp. However, San Francisco cut him loose earlier this month.

In 2021, Davidson appeared in 11 games for the Falcons and recorded 21 tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery, one interception, and one defensive touchdown.