Tom Brady Raiders’ Stake Not Expected To Be Approved Until October Or Later

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the sale of a minority ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders to Tom Brady has not yet been approved.

The two say it’s a matter of timing as the NFL sorts through all of the paperwork and financial details. It’s possible the vote to approve Brady could be taken at the owners meeting in either October or December.

Once that happens, Brady will formally no longer be able to suit up and play for a team. In the meantime, he could still technically come out of retirement and play for a team, but Brady has made it clear that he’s retired for good.

The Jets didn’t even bother to inquire with Brady after losing QB Aaron Rodgers to a torn Achilles.

Brady, 46, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2000. He was in the final year of his two-year, $41 million contract when he agreed to another two-year extension in 2017.

Brady made $23 million for the 2019 season and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when he agreed to a fully guaranteed two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers.

Brady was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he retired.

In 2022, Brady appeared in 17 games for the Buccaneers and completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 4,694 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

For his career, Brady has thrown for 89,214 yards, 649 touchdowns and 212 interceptions while completing 64.3 percent of his passes. He was a seven-time Super Bowl champion, a five-time Super Bowl MVP, a three-time MVP, 15-time Pro Bowler, and made six All-Pro teams in his career.