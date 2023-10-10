TRADE: Falcons Acquiring Rams WR Van Jefferson

According to Ian Rapoport, the Rams have agreed to trade WR Van Jefferson to the Falcons.

The compensation will be a swap of late-round picks in 2025, with Los Angeles giving up a seventh and getting a sixth back from Atlanta.

Reports indicated the Rams were looking to move on from Jefferson and a deal came together quickly.

We noted last week in our 2023 NFL Trade Catalog that Jefferson was a name to watch ahead of the trade deadline.

Jefferson, 27, was drafted by the Rams in the second round out of Florida in the 2020 NFL Draft. He is in the final year of a four-year, $5.6 million rookie contract and set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Jefferson has appeared in five games for the Rams and recorded eight receptions on 15 targets for 104 yards and no touchdowns.