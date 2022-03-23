Tyreek Hill Choosing Between Jets & Dolphins

Adam Schefter reports both the Jets and the Dolphins have trades in place for Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill. He says now Hill gets to decide where he wants to play.

Connor Hughes reported earlier he was told “the ball is in [Hill’s] court” regarding a trade. Schefter says Hill is “torn.”

A trade will include a new extension for Hill. Kansas City just gave Hill and his agent permission to seek a trade after extension talks between the two sides broke down.

Aaron Wilson adds the asking price is expected to be around two first-round picks.

Previous reports had indicated Kansas City was looking at around $21-$22 million a year in a new deal for Hill, but the wide receiver market has moved dramatically with the Raiders’ $28.5 million per year deal for Davante Adams.

Hill, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year $54 million extension that includes $35.2 million guaranteed in 2019.

In 2021, Hill appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and caught 111 passes for 1,239 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Chiefs and Hill as the news is available.