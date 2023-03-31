USC WR Jordan Addison Set To Visit With Patriots

USC WR Jordan Addison said during an interview with Rich Eisen that his first predraft visit will be with the Patriots.

Addison mentioned that he had a formal meeting with the Patriots at the Combine.

The Patriots could clearly use an impact receiver and Addison is one of the best available options in this year’s draft class.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 19 overall prospect and No. 1 receiver.

Addison, 21, was a consensus All-American and won the 2021 Fred Biletnikoff award when he transferred from Pittsburgh to USC for his junior season.

Lance Zierlein compares Addison to Tyler Lockett.

During his three-year college career, Addison recorded 219 receptions for 3,134 yards and 29 touchdowns in 35 games. He added 20 rush attempts for 147 yards and another touchdown.