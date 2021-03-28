Veteran DT Kyle Love Retiring From NFL

Veteran DT Kyle Love recently announced via his Instagram account that he’s retiring from the NFL.

Love, 34, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State back in 2010. After three years in New England, Love had brief stints with the Jaguars and Chiefs before eventually catching on with the Panthers in 2014.

The Panthers re-signed him to a two-year contract for the 2017 season and he returned to Carolina in 2019. From there, Love joined the Buccaneers last year, but was released coming out of training camp and unfortunately sat out the season.

For his career, Love appeared in 115 games for the Panthers, Jaguars, Chiefs, and Patriots and recorded 147 tackles, 15 sacks, four forced fumbles, five recoveries and three passes defended over the course of 10 seasons.