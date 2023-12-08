Veteran LB Josh Bynes Retires With Ravens

On Friday, veteran LB Josh Bynes announced that he’s officially retiring as a member of the Ravens.

Today, @bynestime56 will officially retire as a Raven 💜 Congratulations on your retirement, Josh❕ pic.twitter.com/Wz727HBRbz — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 8, 2023

Bynes, 34, originally signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn back in 2011. He spent just over three years in Baltimore before he was waived and later signed to the Lions’ practice squad at the start of the 2014 season.

Detroit signed Bynes to a two-year, $1.81 million contract in 2015. The Cardinals signed him to a one-year contract in 2017 and brought him back for the 2018 season.

From there, Bynes signed on with the Ravens before joining the Bengals for the 2020 season. He caught on with the Panthers briefly during camp before returning to the Ravens. Baltimore waived him last year and later re-signed him to their practice squad.

For his career, Bynes appeared in 138 games over the course of 12 seasons for the Ravens, Lions, Cardinals and Bengals. He recorded 582 tackles, 8.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, three recoveries, five interceptions and 25 pass defenses.