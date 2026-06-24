Vikings Interested In Extending RT Brian O’Neill

According to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, there is “near universal” agreement within the Vikings’ organization that it’s worth pursuing an extension for RT Brian O’Neill.

The veteran has been a stalwart in Minnesota’s starting lineup since being drafted back in 2018, with 120 starts under his belt and two Pro Bowls over eight seasons.

However, Seifert notes O’Neill’s age and the Vikings adding two other younger tackles this offseason will create some debate over the years and money to commit on a new deal.

O’Neill, 30, was taken with the No. 62 overall pick by the Vikings out of Pittsburgh back in 2018.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,406,640 contract that included a $1,284,828 signing bonus when he signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract extension.

O’Neill is entering the final year of that deal and is slated to make a base salary of $18.9 million in 2026.

In 2025, O’Neill appeared in and started 14 games for the Vikings at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 12 tackle out of 84 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on O’Neill as the news is available.