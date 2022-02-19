Vikings Interviewing Chargers WR Coach Chris Beatty For OC Position

Tom Pelissero reports that the Vikings are interviewing Chargers WR Chris Beatty for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

Beatty, 48, was a wide receivers coach at Wisconsin, Maryland, and Pittsburgh before making the jump to the NFL with the Chargers in 2021.

He has also worked as a running backs coach at Virginia, West Virginia, and Northern Illinois.

We will have more news on Beatty and the Vikings offensive coordinator search as it becomes available.