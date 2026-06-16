Vikings Looking For Veteran Edge Rusher Depth

Per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, “it is a certainty” the Vikings will be on the lookout for veteran help at edge rusher as training camp approaches.

Seifert said Minnesota is set with Andrew Van Ginkel and Dallas Turner as starters, but depth is needed after trading Jonathan Greenard to the Eagles. He mentioned Joey Bosa, Jadeveon Clowney, Haason Reddick and Leonard Floyd as available options who fit the description.

Bosa, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2016. He finished his four-year, $25.8 million rookie contract, and Los Angeles wound up exercising his fifth-year option.

Bosa was set to play out the 2020 season under the fifth-year option when he agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension with the Chargers.

He had one year remaining on that deal and was scheduled to make a base salary of $13 million in 2025 after he renegotiated his deal before the 2024 season to remain in Los Angeles. However, the Chargers cut him this offseason and he signed a one-year, $12.6 million deal with the Bills.

In 2025, Bosa appeared in 15 games for the Bills and recorded 29 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks, five forced fumbles and two pass deflections.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.