Vikings Signing DT Harrison Phillips To Two-Year Extension

Tom Pelissero reports that the Vikings are signing DT Harrison Phillips to a two-year extension worth up to $19 million and including $13 million guaranteed.

Phillips, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Bills back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,235,040 rookie contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

He signed a three-year, $19.5 million deal with the Vikings back in March of 2022 and was in the final year of the deal prior to signing an extension.

In 2024, Phillips has appeared in one game and recorded five tackles, one sack, and a pass deflection.

We will have more details on Phillips as they become available.