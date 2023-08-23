Vikings Team To Watch For Trey Lance Trade?

Both Ian Rapoport and Jonathan Jones, NFL insiders for NFL Media and CBS Sports respectively, have mentioned the Vikings as a potential team that could make sense as a trade destination for 49ers QB Trey Lance.

Jones says the Vikings make the most sense of the potential landing spots and mentions that some of the other teams who have been speculated as fits have emphatically refuted that to him.

Rapoport also says it would make sense for San Francisco to call Minnesota as it explores its options with Lance, but points out the Vikings already have a veteran backup (Nick Mullens) and used a fifth-round pick on a developmental prospect (Jaren Hall) in the draft this year.

The Vikings reportedly had some interest in Lance during the week of the Combine but nothing materialized and Rapoport adds a deal like this is harder to swing after the draft.

Dianna Russini reports the 49ers have been shopping Lance for much of the offseason and have yet to receiver a significant trade offer.

The 49ers just named veteran QB Sam Darnold the primary backup ahead of Lance, demoting him to third string.

Although the 49ers gave up a trove of picks to get Lance with the No. 3 pick in 2021, he has barely played due to a combination of injuries and inexperience.

Going into the third year of his career, Lance remains an unknown, and that could make him more interesting to another team searching for a long-term solution at quarterback than to the 49ers.

Lance, 23, was a one-year starter at North Dakota State. He was a unanimous All-American sophomore but was limited to appearing in just one game in 2020 due to NDSU’s schedule.

The 49ers traded up to select Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lance signed a four-year, $34,105,276 contract with the 49ers that includes a $22,163,837 signing bonus.

San Francisco will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2021, Lance appeared in six games for the 49ers and completed 57.7 percent of his passes for 603 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 168 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Lance as the news is available.