Von Miller Expected To Draw Interest From Rams, Chargers, Broncos & Packers

Aaron Wilson of PFN reports that there’s “strong mutual” interest between the Rams and free agent OLB Von Miller in him returning to Los Angeles. However, the expectation is that Miller will explore the free agent market in the coming weeks.

Sources tell Wilson that there are several teams with interest in Miller including the Chargers, Packers and Broncos.

The Packers are in a tough cap position right now, so adding a marquee free agent could be difficult for them. Although, they’re expected to release veteran OLB Za’Darius Smith, so edge rusher could be an area of need for them.

As for Denver, a source tells Wilson that a reunion with the Broncos isn’t necessarily his first choice.

Miller, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2011. After playing out his rookie deal, Denver picked up his fifth-year option and later used their franchise tag on Miller.

The Broncos signed Miller to a six-year, $114 million extension in 2016 with $70 million guaranteed. He made $18 million in 2020 with $6 million fully guaranteed and count $25.625 million against the cap.

Denver officially picked up Miller’s option last year and again in 2021 at a figure of $18 million. However, the Broncos traded Miller to the Rams at the deadline for second and third-round picks while also eating most of his remaining salary. Miller then ended up winning the Super Bowl in his first season with the Rams.

In 2021, Miller appeared in 15 games for the Rams and Broncos, recording 50 tackles, 9.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass deflection.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.