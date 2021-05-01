Washington Signing Buffalo RB Jaret Patterson

According to Tom Pelissero, the Washington Football Team is signing undrafted Buffalo RB Jaret Patterson to a contract.

Patterson, 22, was a three-year starter at Buffalo, and the MAC Offensive Player of the Year and First Team All-Mac in 2020.

In his three-year career at Buffalo, Patterson had 636 rushing attempts for 3884 yards (6.1 YPC) and 52 touchdowns. He also had 20 receptions for 271 yards and a touchdown (13.6 YPR).