Week 16 Possible Return Date For Aaron Rodgers?

According to Ian Rapoport, the most likely date for Jets QB Aaron Rodgers to return this season would be in Week 16 against the Commanders.

That would be about 16 or so weeks since he had surgery to repair his torn Achilles from Week 1, and fits in the timeline Rodgers has been targeting for a potential return.

Rapoport adds Rodgers will need to be able to protect himself on the field and the Jets will need to still be in playoff contention for the veteran to return to the field. If he does play, Rodgers’ mobility will also obviously be a bit limited.

New York is teetering at 4-5 and has five more games between now and Week 16, including this week against the Bills and two games against the Dolphins.

Rodgers, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.

