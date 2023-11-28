Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen Declares For 2024 NFL Draft

Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen announced on Tuesday that he is entering the 2024 NFL Draft.

So many great memories with so many great people. Love all my brothers for life. I can confidently say I gave my all, through the ups and downs, all I ever wanted was to win and put my best foot forward for my teammates every Saturday. There aren’t many things that I take more… pic.twitter.com/x1Yp7Hs5Km — Braelon Allen (@BraelonAllen) November 28, 2023

He’s projected as one of the top running backs available in the upcoming draft.

Allen, 19, is a three-year starter for Wisconsin and was named the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl MVP and offensive MVP of the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl. He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021 and 2022.

During his college career, Allen recorded 597 rushing attempts for 3,494 yards (5.9 YPC) and 35 touchdowns, to go along with 49 receptions for 275 yards (5.6 YPC) and no touchdowns.