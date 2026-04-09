16 Prospects Attending 2026 NFL Draft

The NFL announced Friday that 16 prospects will be in attendance for the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh later this month.

The Draft begins with the first round on Thursday night, April 23, and continues Friday, April 24, with Rounds 2-3. The Draft will conclude on Saturday, April 25, with Rounds 4-7.

Last year, 17 prospects attended the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay.

Player Position College David Bailey LB Texas Tech Rueben Bain Jr. DE Miami (Fla.) Mansoor Delane DB LSU Caleb Downs DB Ohio State Keldric Faulk DE Auburn Colton Hood DB Tennessee Makai Lemon WR USC Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame Francis Mauigoa OL Miami (Fla.) Kayden McDonald DT Ohio State Kadyn Proctor T Alabama Arvell Reese LB Ohio State Ty Simpson QB Alabama Sonny Styles LB Ohio State Carnell Tate WR Ohio State Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State