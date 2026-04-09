16 Prospects Attending 2026 NFL Draft

The NFL announced Friday that 16 prospects will be in attendance for the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh later this month.
The Draft begins with the first round on Thursday night, April 23, and continues Friday, April 24, with Rounds 2-3. The Draft will conclude on Saturday, April 25, with Rounds 4-7.
Last year, 17 prospects attended the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay.
|Player
|Position
|College
|David Bailey
|LB
|Texas Tech
|Rueben Bain Jr.
|DE
|Miami (Fla.)
|Mansoor Delane
|DB
|LSU
|Caleb Downs
|DB
|Ohio State
|Keldric Faulk
|DE
|Auburn
|Colton Hood
|DB
|Tennessee
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|USC
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|Notre Dame
|Francis Mauigoa
|OL
|Miami (Fla.)
|Kayden McDonald
|DT
|Ohio State
|Kadyn Proctor
|T
|Alabama
|Arvell Reese
|LB
|Ohio State
|Ty Simpson
|QB
|Alabama
|Sonny Styles
|LB
|Ohio State
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|Ohio State
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|Arizona State
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