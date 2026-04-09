16 Prospects Attending 2026 NFL Draft

By
Nate Bouda
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The NFL announced Friday that 16 prospects will be in attendance for the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh later this month. 

The Draft begins with the first round on Thursday night, April 23, and continues Friday, April 24, with Rounds 2-3. The Draft will conclude on Saturday, April 25, with Rounds 4-7.

Last year, 17 prospects attended the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay. 

Player Position College
David Bailey LB Texas Tech
Rueben Bain Jr. DE Miami (Fla.)
Mansoor Delane DB LSU
Caleb Downs DB Ohio State
Keldric Faulk DE Auburn
Colton Hood DB Tennessee
Makai Lemon WR USC
Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame
Francis Mauigoa OL Miami (Fla.)
Kayden McDonald DT Ohio State
Kadyn Proctor T Alabama
Arvell Reese LB Ohio State
Ty Simpson QB Alabama
Sonny Styles LB Ohio State
Carnell Tate WR Ohio State
Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State

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