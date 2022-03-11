2022 Free Agent Fits: Marcus Williams, Clowney, Gregory, Davis, Beckham

We’re breaking down some potential fits for our top pending 2022 NFL free agents with the start of the league year and free agency coming up soon on March 17. Using our Top 2022 NFL Free Agents list, we’re examining the possible landing spots for the top 50 or so players who are expected to be available this offseason.

This is based both on reported interest by particular teams and by connecting the dots between team needs, coaching staff connections, scheme fits and available players.

Keep an eye out this week for the rest of our Free Agent Fits series!

Marcus Williams Saints S

Best Fit: Jets

It does seem like things are trending toward another team being able to give Williams more than the Saints are willing to. One that has consistently come up is the Jets, who are essentially starting over from scratch at safety this year. Jets GM Joe Douglas has earned a reputation as a frugal spender but he has shown a willingness to get aggressive for young players who hit the market like Carl Lawson and Corey Davis. At just 25, Williams certainly fits that mold.

Jadeveon Clowney Browns DE

Best Fit: Seahawks

Don’t let the trade of Russell Wilson fool you. Seahawks HC Pete Carroll is 70 years old, he’s not letting the team go in the tank. The trade of Wilson signals the Seahawks are starting over and going back to their roots. For Carroll, that means a dominant running game and defense. Seattle is revamping their defensive system and they want to be a better pass-rushing team. They’ve got money to spend and Clowney has always played for the highest bidder. The familiarity between the two sides is an added bonus.

Randy Gregory Cowboys DE

Best Fit: Cowboys

After a turbulent career with multiple suspensions and injuries, Gregory was finally able to put it together in 2021. The stat sheet only credits him with six sacks but that undersells how disruptive he was when he was on the field. Dallas is putting a high priority on bringing him back and honestly they might value him more than any other team given his history. The fit is good, and if the money is good from the Cowboys’ end, it makes a lot of sense for both sides to continue together.

Carlton Davis Buccaneers CB

Best Fit: Bengals

The Buccaneers prioritized the tag for Chris Godwin over Davis but could still move enough money around to be able to bring him back. Davis has youth on his side but probably is viewed more in the realm of James Bradberry or Shaquill Griffin, other recent prominent free agent cornerbacks, than the Marshon Lattimore’s or Tre’Davious White’s of the world. That also puts him in range for the Bengals, who are looking to keep their Super Bowl window open. Trae Waynes is on his way out and his eventual release will save $10.8 million. The Bengals could turn around and put that toward a deal for Davis, giving them a strong starting trio of cornerbacks and someone who is more reliable than Eli Apple, albeit at much more of a premium.

Odell Beckham Jr. Rams WRJr.

Best Fit: Rams

Beckham’s torn ACL in the Super Bowl threw a bit of a wrench into what would have been a lucrative market. This should tip the scales decidedly in favor of the Rams, though it’s clear they already would have had a great chance to keep Beckham given he clearly has a soft spot for Los Angeles. Given the timeline of his rehab, the Rams should push for a two-year deal that includes strong playing time incentives in 2022 if he can make it back and a decent signing bonus, giving Beckham some security despite the injury in exchange for getting him under contract in 2023 for less than they otherwise would have had to pay.