2023 NFL Compensatory Draft Picks Announced

The NFL officially released the 2023 NFL compensatory picks on Friday for each team following the roster moves they made in 2022.

Here is the list of compensatory picks awarded for this year’s draft:

Round/Pick/Overall Selection/Team

Third-Round Comp Picks:

3 33-96 Arizona

3 34-97 Washington

3 35-98 Cleveland

3 36-99 San Francisco

3 37-100 Kansas City

3 38-101 San Francisco

3 39-102 San Francisco

Fourth-Round Comp Picks:

4 33-135 New England

Fifth-Round Comp Picks:

5 33-167 Los Angeles Rams

5 34-168 Arizona

5 35-169 Dallas

5 36-170 Green Bay

5 37-171 Los Angeles Rams

5 38-172 New York Giants

5 39-173 San Francisco

5 40-174 Las Vegas

5 41-175 Tampa Bay

5 42-176 Dallas

5 43-177 Los Angeles Rams

Sixth-Round Comp Picks:

6 33-211 Los Angeles Rams

6 34-212 Los Angeles Rams

6 35-213 Atlanta

6 36-214 Los Angeles Chargers

6 37-215 Arizona

6 38-216 Indianapolis

6 39-217 Detroit

6 40-218 Los Angeles Rams

6 41-219 Tennessee

6 42-220 San Francisco

6 43-221 San Francisco

Seventh-Round Comp Picks:

7 33-254 Los Angeles Chargers

7 34-255 Los Angeles Chargers

7 35-256 Arizona

7 36-257 Arizona

7 37-258 Green Bay

7 38-259 Kansas City

7 39-260 Los Angeles Chargers

7 40-261 Tampa Bay

7 41-262 San Francisco

In total, 30 compensatory picks were awarded this year, not including the seven special compensatory selections for losing minority candidates to head coach and GM positions.

Here’s a breakdown by team:

Team Total Los Angeles Rams 4 San Francisco 4 Arizona 3 Dallas 3 Green Bay 2 Kansas City 2 Las Vegas 2 New England 2 New York Giants 2 Tampa Bay 2 Washington 2 Minnesota 1 New Orleans 1 TOTAL 30