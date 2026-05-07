Colts Granting S Kenny Moore’s Release Request

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Colts are granting S Kenny Moore his release after his request.

Indianapolis granted Moore permission to seek a trade earlier this offseason as he’s entering the final year of his deal in 2026, and both teams felt it was time to move on.

The Colts announced they also released S Nasir Adderley and waived LB John Bullock.

Moore, 30, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Valdosta State back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract but was waived and later claimed off of waivers by the Colts.

Moore re-signed with the Colts on a four-year, $33 million extension in 2019 and made a base salary of $6.795 million in the final year of that deal in 2023. Indianapolis re-signed him to a three-year deal worth $30 million in 2024.

According to OverTheCap, trading Moore will free up $7,060,000 of cap space and create $6,050,000 of dead money.

In 2025, Moore appeared in 14 games for the Colts and made seven starts for them. He recorded 55 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception returned for a TD and six pass defenses.