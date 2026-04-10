Colts Allowing Veteran CB Kenny Moore II To Seek Trade Out Of Indy

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Colts and veteran CB Kenny Moore II have mutually have agreed to seek a trade and ultimately find a new home for him.

Moore is entering the last year of his contract and Schefter says that both sides feel it is time to explore a trade.

Moore, 30, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Valdosta State back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract but was waived and later claimed off of waivers by the Colts.

Moore re-signed with the Colts on a four-year, $33 million extension in 2019 and made a base salary of $6.795 million in the final year of that deal in 2023. Indianapolis re-signed him to a three-year deal worth $30 million in 2024.

According to OverTheCap, trading Moore will free up $7,060,000 of cap space and create $6,050,000 of dead money.

In 2025, Moore appeared in 14 games for the Colts and made seven starts for them. He recorded 55 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception returned for a TD and six pass defenses.