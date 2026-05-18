AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, DeMeco Ryans, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds offered high praise for rookie S A.J. Haulcy, whom the team drafted in the third round out of LSU.

“I love that guy,” Dodds said, via James Boyd of The Athletic. “(Colts southwest area scout) Mike Lacy was really pushing (to draft) him in the meetings. … And then when he walked into that interview, you just felt there’s a presence about that kid. And then you look at his history (with) three schools, he’s going up (a level) each time, he’s starting each time and he’s really productive, too.”

“I feel like we could do some great things here,” Haulcy said before the rookie minicamp began. “We could make history here, just us two and our skill sets and also what we know about ball.”

Colts defensive pass game coordinator Chris Hewitt will participate in the NFL’s coaching and front office accelerator program at the owners’ meetings in Orlando this week, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Jaguars

Jaguars DL Arik Armstead believes that QB Trevor Lawrence belongs in the conversation when it comes to the elite tier of quarterbacks that are currently in the NFL.

“100 percent, he should be in that conversation,” Armstead told Good Morning Football on Friday. “The steps that he’s taken this year to improve. A big area for me and what solidified it for me was that Denver game on the road. Denver coming in, an elite defense, one of the best defenses in the leagues, pass rush, blitzes, playmakers all over the field. They were sending pressure at him, they were throwing zero looks, they were rushing with four with some great guys. But down the stretch, he made plays, he figured it out, he figured out the blitzing concepts that were coming at him, he got the ball in playmakers’ hands in a high-pressure situation. So I think that was a big game, going late in the season against Denver, and I think he showed a lot. I think he showed how elite he was in that game and really all season. He made phenomenal, highlight plays. I think the sky’s just the limit for him. I think he’s just scratching the surface. It’s gonna be so important for him to get with our coordinator and our coaching staff and have that consistency, and I think he’s gonna continue to get better and better.”

Jaguars OC Grant Udinski will participate in the NFL’s coaching and front office accelerator program at the owners meetings in Orlando this week, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Texans

The Texans added P Jack Stonehouse as an undrafted free agent. Houston HC DeMeco Ryans praised Stonehouse for his consistency and power.

“For Jack,we saw a guy that’s very consistent,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson. “He has a very strong leg. He does a great job of booting the ball. He had a really good first day today. You can hear the ball coming off his foot. That’s the thing that stood out about him today.”

Stonehouse will compete with Kai Kroeger for the starting job this offseason. Ryan is confident that the competition will bring out the best in both players.

“Having that healthy competition is only going to make that position better when it comes to the punter position,” Ryans said. “We’ve got Kai. Kai’s done it in the league and now adding Jack is going to be really healthy competition coming through training camp.”

Texans OC Nick Caley and assistant GMs Chris Blanco and James Liipfert will participate in the NFL’s coaching and front office accelerator program at the owners’ meetings in Orlando this week, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.