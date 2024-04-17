2024 Draft Prospect AJ Simon Passes Away

The University of Albany confirmed that AJ Simon, a former defensive end and 2024 NFL Draft prospect, has passed away.

We love you, 8 💜 pic.twitter.com/OhpBlPXvmr — UAlbany Football (@UAlbanyFootball) April 17, 2024

Simon was a potential selection in this upcoming draft. At minimum, he likely would have garnered interest as a priority undrafted free agent, per the Athletic’s Dane Brugler.

Simon, 25, was a two-year starter at Albany, an FCS school, after transferring from Division II Bloomsburg. He was named a first-team All-American and first-team all-conference after the 2023 season.

In two years at Albany, Simon appeared in 24 games with 23 starts. He recorded 85 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one interception and three pass deflections.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Simon’s family and teammates at this difficult time.