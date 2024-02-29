2024 NFL Offseason Primer: Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars

Projected Cap Space: $20.25 million

Draft Picks: 9

1st (No. 17)

2nd (No. 48)

3rd (No. 96, comp)

4th (No. 115)

4th (No. 117, NO)

5th (No. 152)

6th (No. 195)

6th (No. 211, comp)

7th (No. 234)

Notable Free Agents:

Top Three Needs

1 – Cornerback

Jacksonville’s defense fell apart along with their season, and the pass defense was mostly to blame despite some strong individual performances from players like CB Darious Williams. As a unit, the Jaguars ranked 26th against the pass, and it was a big reason the team made the switch at defensive coordinator from Mike Caldwell to Ryan Nielsen, who had a solid first season calling the defense for the Falcons.

Nielsen’s scheme puts a premium on corners who can excel in man coverage. That could lead to a big overhaul in the secondary as they evaluate the fit for players like Williams and former second-round CB Tyson Campbell. Williams is a potential cut candidate given the $11 million in savings even if he was one of the most underrated corners in football last year. Campbell looked like an ascending player in 2022 but didn’t take that expected leap in his third season.

The team is also set to lose another starter in Herndon, so there are some big questions to answer this offseason. Jaguars fifth-round DB Antonio Johnson was a find late in the season at nickel corner, which is probably his best fit after playing some safety in college. If the Jaguars keep Williams, their starting three will likely be him, Campbell and Johnson. The draft would be a good place to look for a potential alternative/successor to Campbell, who’s entering a contract year. If Williams is cut, they’ll also need a new starter outside.

2 – Offensive Line

The Jaguars underachieved in 2023 and a big reason why was the poor play of the offensive line. Jacksonville struggled to run the ball all season and was stuffed at the highest rate of any offense. The Jaguars’ rushing attack was dead last in the NFL in EPA generated at -47 points. Put another way, an average rushing offense would have scored 47 more points than the Jaguars did last season.

The line was also exposed in pass protection in games against some of the more formidable fronts. In the Jaguars’ 3-6 skid after the bye week, the 49ers, Ravens, Browns and Buccaneers had command of the game the entire team because of how easily they were able to harass QB Trevor Lawrence.

It should be no shock Jaguars GM Trent Baalke and HC Doug Pederson identified the offensive line as a major focus for them this offseason. What’s a little more surprising is what they shared at the Combine about the plan to fix it. Both starting LT Cam Robinson and G Brandon Scherff were speculated to be cut candidates to save the team more than $26 million in cap space. Instead, it seems like both players will be back in 2024.

Left guard was a revolving door all year, with OL Walker Little getting significant snaps as well as Cleveland after being acquired at the trade deadline. Jacksonville is also trying to bring Cleveland back, presumably to start at guard, which would leave Little without a clear spot in the lineup entering the final year of his contract. If Cleveland isn’t back, Little is presumably the favorite to start, but that’s another position that will be similar to 2023.

Luke Fortner has struggled two years in a row at center now, and the Jaguars indicated they plan to explore signing a veteran. As a former third-round pick, Fortner should get another chance to find his footing, but the Jaguars are hedging their bets. The only position with zero worries is right tackle where first-round rookie Anton Harrison had an encouraging start to his career.

So despite this being a big need, it’s possible the Jaguars only have one new starter up front in 2024, if even that many. Perhaps they’re banking on better health and development, but either way, this seems curious. Replacing Robinson, Scherff and Fortner in one offseason would have been a heavy lift, but the alternative of keeping the status quo seems just as shaky.

3 – Edge rusher

Despite having Allen who tied for second in the NFL last year with 17.5 sacks, the Jaguars were just 25th in quarterback takedowns with 40 in 2023. Some of that is bad luck or related to the coverage, as the team was 12th in pressure percentage, but the team could use one more disruptor to help break down opposing offenses.

Maybe the answer is already on the roster. The Jaguars drafted OLB Travon Walker No. 1 overall in 2022 and there’s an argument he’s miscast as an edge rusher and would benefit from a move inside even though he had 10 sacks in 2023. Nielsen has a background as a defensive line coach and a strong track record with coaching up players like Walker. Another step forward from him would be massive, but there’s still room for the Jaguars to improve their overall rotation.

If the Jaguars can’t keep Ridley, receiver becomes a huge need. It does sound like the plan is for him to be back after hitting free agency to prevent Jacksonville from having to give up a second-round pick to the Falcons per the terms of their trade, but that does leave the door open for another team to blow the doors off with an offer.

Assuming Ridley stays, the Jaguars also have work to do on defense. Starting S Rayshawn Jenkins is a candidate to be cut to save some salary, which leaves a hole in the starting lineup. Veteran S Andrew Wingard gives the team a solid backstop here.

One Big Question

Can the Jaguars get back on track?

There was a ton of steam behind the Jaguars entering the 2023 season after they made a miracle run to win the AFC South and upset the Chargers in the wildcard round with a massive comeback. With Pederson and Lawrence, Jacksonville was supposed to have the optimal duo of offensive mastermind and budding franchise talent that would lead to long-term stability and relevance, even in the AFC. Venerable sportswriter Peter King (happy retirement Mr. Peter if you somehow happen to read this) even picked the Jaguars to earn the top seed in the AFC during the preseason.

Instead, the Jaguars flopped. While they’ve come a long way since the days of fans in clown costumes filling the stadium to protest Baalke’s tenure as GM, this past year proved there’s still a lot of work to do to catch the top teams in the AFC. There are a lot of problems to address.

Despite what some talk show hosts might try to claim, I don’t think Lawrence is one of those problems. The former No. 1 pick needs to continue to improve his decision-making and sharpen his game, but he battled through numerous injuries last year. Lawrence has all the tools a team could hope for in a franchise quarterback and has the right mental makeup, too. There should be zero doubt about where he fits into the puzzle in Jacksonville. I can’t say as much for other key figures there right now.