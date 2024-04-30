Jaguars Cut WR Zay Jones & K Joey Slye, Sign 13 UDFAs

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have released WR Zay Jones and K Joey Slye.

The team also formalized 13 undrafted free agent signings. The full list includes:

Albany WR Brevin Easton Appalachian State LB Andrew Parker Oregon OL Steven Jones Villanova RB Jalen Jackson Akron RB Lorenzo Lingard UTSA WR Joshua Cephus Rutgers TE Shaun Bowman Indiana DE Andre Carter South Alabama LB Trey Kiser Ohio State S Josh Proctor Mount Union WR Wayne Ruby Memphis WR Joseph Scates Western Carolina WR David White Jr.

Cutting Jones frees up a significant amount of cap space and Jacksonville’s offseason additions at receiver had made him somewhat obsolete.

Slye didn’t even make it to May after signing with Jacksonville last month.

Jones, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $6.77 million contract that includes $4.3 million guaranteed when Buffalo traded him to the Raiders in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round pick.

Jones made a base salary of $1.33 million in the final year of his deal and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent before the Raiders opted to re-sign him.

From there, the Jaguars signed Jones to a three-year, $24 million contract back in 2022.

In 2023, Jones appeared in nine games for the Jaguars and recorded 321 yards on 34 receptions with two touchdowns.

Slye, 27, signed with the Giants after going undrafted out of Virginia Tech following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived in May before being brought back in July and waived again.

Slye caught on with the Panthers as a camp leg but ended up taking the starting job after K Graham Gano landed on injured reserve. He re-signed with the team and then signed a one-year extension in January 2021 that would have made him a free agent in 2022.

However, the Panthers cut Slye coming out of the preseason and he caught on with the Texans as an injury replacement. He also had a stint with the 49ers in the same capacity. Washington signed him to be their primary kicker in November after they released K Dustin Hopkins.

Slye returned on one-year contracts each of the past two seasons. He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars in March.

In 2023, Slye appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders and converted 19 of 24 field goal attempts and 32 of 35 extra point tries.