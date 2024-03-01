2024 NFL Offseason Primer: Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers

Projected Cap Space: $5.2 million

Draft Picks: 7

1st (No. 20)

2nd (No. 51)

3rd (No. 84)

4th (No. 120)

4th (No. 121, LAR)

6th (No. 197)

7th (No. 238)

Notable Free Agents:

Top Three Needs

1 – Offensive Line

Pittsburgh needs to improve up front, and more specifically they need help at center and tackle. The Steelers cut starting C Mason Cole to save some cap space and pursue an upgrade, and it’s a good year to be looking for a pivot player on the line. Three centers are getting some degree of first-round buzz and evaluators generally see it as a deep class. It’s also a strong free agent group of centers, so the Steelers have options, although the draft feels like the preferred avenue.

At tackle, the Steelers currently have Broderick Jones, last year’s first-rounder, on the right side and Dan Moore manning the left. Moore has been serviceable as a former fourth-round pick but there’s definitely room for Pittsburgh to level up. That could come either from another tackle in the draft or by flipping Jones to the left side and acquiring a right tackle. The advantage there is right tackles are still valued slightly lower than left tackles, and the Steelers would have more options in free agency if they wanted to go that direction.

Both guard spots are in good shape with James Daniels and Isaac Seumalo, and while the Steelers could use a little extra depth, that could be accomplished by pushing guys who are currently starters down the depth chart.

2 – Defensive Line

The Pittsburgh organization is proud of its tradition on defense. Few teams have been as consistently strong on that side of the ball in the last few decades, and last year was overall another strong season. The Steelers were No. 6 in the NFL in scoring defense in 2023.

However, they were only No. 21 in total defense — 17th against the pass and 19th against the run. Their pass rush was borderline top-10 and anchored by a staggering 19 sacks from OLB T.J. Watt, but injuries in the secondary, linebacker group and defensive line were a challenge to overcome.

The best way to get back to classic Steelers defense is by reinforcing the trenches. Steelers DL Cameron Heyward was one of the walking wounded last year and hopes to be healthier in 2024. But this will be his age-35 season and no one plays forever. With Steelers DL Larry Ogunjobi a potential cap cut and another veteran dealing with injuries, Pittsburgh needs to rebuild the pipeline.

3 – Cornerback

The pass rush helped the Steelers cover for their weakness in the secondary at times, but at others, their lack of talent at cornerback was exposed. Veteran CB Patrick Peterson could stay but with a move to safety in the cards for the 33-year-old defensive back. Last year’s second-rounder, CB Joey Porter Jr., looks like a future starter but needs a running mate. Nickel corner is a big question mark too.

The Steelers have a shaky history with drafting cornerbacks high, so it’ll be interesting to see if they try and address this need through free agency and save their draft picks for other positions. Some notable veterans could be available as temporary solutions, like Cowboys CB Stephon Gilmore. Guys like Texans CB Steven Nelson and Rams CB Ahkello Witherspoon are also coming off strong seasons and have a history as former Steelers players.

While the Steelers have a little more to work with at cornerback compared to linebacker, which is also a major need and a position that could need a near-total retooling this offseason, the positional value in the secondary trumps that at linebacker and should inform what kind of resources Pittsburgh puts into both positions.

One Big Question

What does Pickett do with his last chance?

A year ago, there was tons of optimism surrounding Steelers QB Kenny Pickett after his rookie season. Pickett went 7-5 in 12 games as a starter and led four game-winning drives. He played his best football at the end of the season, and that helped fans and Steelers media overlook some bland stats — especially when Pickett shredded defenses in his limited preseason work this past season.

That turned out to be the high point of Pickett’s second year. Although he was 7-5 as a starter once again and cut his interception percentage in half, Pickett accounted for just seven total touchdowns in 12 starts. He was far less effective as a runner and his success percentage on passes dropped from 44 to 40 percent. While he led three game-winning drives, the vibes on offense in Pittsburgh last year were horrendous compared to the year before, with several skill players openly rebelling against the incompetence from Pickett and OC Matt Canada.

It went so poorly that the Steelers — who never do things like this — fired Canada during the season. While the results only improved marginally, morale was much better. When Pickett sprained his ankle late in the season, backup QBs Mitchell Trubisky and Rudolph didn’t skip much of a beat. Rudolph actually played well enough to get the Steelers into the playoffs and keep Pickett on the bench even when his ankle recovered enough for him to play.

Rudolph is a free agent, and while the Steelers would like him back, he might want to explore his options before returning to a team that’s pigeonholed him as a third-stringer over the past couple of years. Pittsburgh comes up all the time in connection to several big-name quarterbacks who could be available this offseason, like Bears QB Justin Fields or Broncos QB Russell Wilson, but bringing in either of those guys would be more than just adding competition for Pickett. It would be adding a replacement.

I don’t think the Steelers are quite ready to go there yet. Pittsburgh is like a lot of other organizations with a long history. They do business a certain way and are proud of it. You can say with certainty how they’ll approach specific situations because that’s just the way they do things. Patience and stability are two of the franchise’s hallmark values, and dumping a first-round quarterback after two seasons doesn’t align with those.

But since new GM Omar Khan took over, the Steelers have been slowly updating some of their organizational philosophies, like firing Canada this past year shows. The big question is whether that will impact Pickett. For now, my money is on the team giving him one more year with an improved supporting cast and a legitimate NFL play-caller with a track record of success in new OC Arthur Smith.

At that point, it’s up to Pickett. Three years averaging less than a touchdown per game will test the patience of even the Steelers.