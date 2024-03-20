2024 NFL Rule Change Proposals

The NFL announced the 10 rule change proposals that will be voted on at the owners meetings next week.

The highlights are a 15-yard penalty for the hip drop tackle (proposal No. 8) and a new one-year change to the kickoff (proposal No. 10)

The Eagles also proposed an alternative to the onside kick again in proposal No. 3.

To pass a rule change, 24 of 32 owners must vote yes.

Below is a summary of each of the 10 proposals from the official NFL release.

2024 Playing Rule Proposals Summary

By Detroit; amends Rule 15, Section 1, Article 1, to protect a club’s ability to challenge a third ruling following one successful challenge. By Philadelphia; amends Rule 9, Section 2, Article 2, to eliminate the first touch spot after the receiving team possesses the ball. By Philadelphia; amends Rule 6, Section 1, Article 1, to permit a team to maintain possessionof the ball after a score by substituting one offensive play (4th and 20 from the kicking

team’s 20-yard line) for an onside kickoff attempt. By Indianapolis; amends Rule 15, Section 3, to permit a coach or replay official (inside of two minutes) to challenge any foul that has been called. By Competition Committee; amends Rule 14, Section 5, Article 2, to allow for an enforcement of a major foul by the offense prior to a change of possession in a situation

where there are fouls by both teams. By Competition Committee; amends Rule 15, Section 3, Article 3, to include a ruling of a passer down by contact or out of bounds before throwing a pass as a reviewable play. By Competition Committee; amends Rule 15, Section 3, Article 9, to allow a replay review when there is clear and obvious visual evidence that the game clock expired before any snap. By Competition Committee; amends Rule 12, Section 2, to eliminate a potentially dangerous tackling technique. (hip drop tackle) By Competition Committee; amends Rule 12, Section 2, Article 6, to expand the trackback prohibition to players who go in motion and move beyond the center to block a defender at or below the knee. By Competition Committee; for one year only, amends Rule 6, to create a new form of a free kick play that is designed to: (1) resemble a typical scrimmage play by aligning players on both teams closer together and restricting movement to reduce space and speed; and (2) promote more returns. Permits the Replay Official automatically review whether a free kick legally touched the ground or a receiving team player in the landing zone.