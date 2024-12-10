2024 Playoff Scenarios: Week 15

The NFL announced the official playoff scenarios for Week 15 on Tuesday.
AFC
CLINCHED:
- Buffalo Bills (10-3) – AFC East
- Kansas City Chiefs (12-1) – AFC West
Houston Texans (8-5) vs. Miami Dolphins (6-7); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Houston clinches AFC South division title with:
- HOU win + IND loss
Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3) at Philadelphia Eagles (11-2); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
Pittsburgh clinches a playoff berth with:
- PIT win or tie
- MIA loss or tie + IND loss or tie
NFC
CLINCHED:
- Detroit (12-1) – playoff berth
- Philadelphia (11-2) – playoff berth
Green Bay Packers (9-4) at Seattle Seahawks (8-5); Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Green Bay clinches a playoff berth with:
- GB win + ATL loss or tie + SF-LAR tie
Minnesota Vikings (11-2) vs. Chicago Bears (4-9); Monday, 8 p.m. ET, ABC
Minnesota clinches a playoff berth with:
- MIN win or tie
- LAR loss or tie
- SEA loss or tie
Philadelphia Eagles (11-2) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title with:
- PHI win + WAS loss or tie
- PHI tie + WAS loss
