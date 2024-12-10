2024 Playoff Scenarios: Week 15

The NFL announced the official playoff scenarios for Week 15 on Tuesday.

AFC

CLINCHED:

Buffalo Bills (10-3) – AFC East

Kansas City Chiefs (12-1) – AFC West

Houston Texans (8-5) vs. Miami Dolphins (6-7); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Houston clinches AFC South division title with :

HOU win + IND loss

Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3) at Philadelphia Eagles (11-2); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Pittsburgh clinches a playoff berth with :

PIT win or tie MIA loss or tie + IND loss or tie

NFC

CLINCHED:

Detroit (12-1) – playoff berth

Philadelphia (11-2) – playoff berth

Green Bay Packers (9-4) at Seattle Seahawks (8-5); Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Green Bay clinches a playoff berth with :

GB win + ATL loss or tie + SF-LAR tie

Minnesota Vikings (11-2) vs. Chicago Bears (4-9); Monday, 8 p.m. ET, ABC

Minnesota clinches a playoff berth with :

MIN win or tie LAR loss or tie SEA loss or tie

Philadelphia Eagles (11-2) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title with :

PHI win + WAS loss or tie PHI tie + WAS loss