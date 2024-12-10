2024 Playoff Scenarios: Week 15

By
Nate Bouda
-

The NFL announced the official playoff scenarios for Week 15 on Tuesday. 

AFC

CLINCHED:

  • Buffalo Bills (10-3) – AFC East
  • Kansas City Chiefs (12-1) – AFC West

Houston Texans (8-5) vs. Miami Dolphins (6-7); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Houston clinches AFC South division title with:

  1. HOU win + IND loss

Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3) at Philadelphia Eagles (11-2); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Pittsburgh clinches a playoff berth with:

  1. PIT win or tie
  2. MIA loss or tie + IND loss or tie

NFC

CLINCHED:

  • Detroit (12-1) – playoff berth
  • Philadelphia (11-2) – playoff berth

Green Bay Packers (9-4) at Seattle Seahawks (8-5); Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Green Bay clinches a playoff berth with:

  1. GB win + ATL loss or tie + SF-LAR tie

Minnesota Vikings (11-2) vs. Chicago Bears (4-9); Monday, 8 p.m. ET, ABC

Minnesota clinches a playoff berth with:

  1. MIN win or tie
  2. LAR loss or tie
  3. SEA loss or tie

Philadelphia Eagles (11-2) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title with:

  1. PHI win + WAS loss or tie
  2. PHI tie + WAS loss

