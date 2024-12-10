Situation Between North Carolina & Bill Belichick Remains Fluid

Jordan Schultz reports that there is no agreement as of right now between former Patriots HC Bill Belichick and North Carolina regarding its head coaching vacancy.

The two sides have remained in communication and one source told Schultz things were “VERY fluid.” Jonathan Jones echoes that there’s a lot going on behind the scenes, but for now the ball appears to be in Belichick’s court.

Ollie Connolly has heard Belichick has agreed to become the next coach at UNC, which would track with reports elsewhere that he would take the job if offered, but Connolly adds Belichick presented the school with a 400-page “bible” of detailed plans for the program.

The document supposedly includes salary minimums for each position and two staffs, one for coaches and one for recruiters run by a college GM who would require a buyout. Overall it would entail a significant investment by North Carolina and Belichick won’t take the job without it, per Connolly.

Connolly notes Belichick expected to hear back on a decision in the next 24 hours.

Talks between the two sides have been going on since last week, and at this point Belichick is the leading candidate for the Tar Heels after other notable names dropped out.

Belichick, 72, got his start coaching in the NFL in 1975 with the then-Baltimore Colts. He had assistant jobs with the Lions and Broncos before landing with the Giants, where he eventually rose to defensive coordinator under legendary HC Bill Parcells.

The Browns hired Belichick as head coach in 1991 and he was in the post for five years before being fired. He rejoined Parcells as an assistant with the Patriots and left to go with him to the Jets the following year.

He was slated to replace Parcells as head coach of the Jets in 2000 but infamously resigned and was hired by the Patriots, who had to give up a first-round pick to the Jets as compensation. Belichick has been in New England ever since, winning six Super Bowls in 24 years.

For his career, Belichick has a record of 302-163 over 29 seasons (.655 W/L percentage) and has eight Super Bowl rings, six of them as head coach of the Patriots. He’s a three-time winner of the AP Coach of the Year award.

We’ll have more on Belichick as the news is available.