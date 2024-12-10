Michigan DT Mason Graham Officially Declares For Draft

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Michigan DT Mason Graham has declared for the NFL Draft.

Schefter adds that Graham hired Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha as his agents and Rosenhaus said the following: “We expect Mason to get drafted in the top five picks.”

Graham, 21, was a four-star prospect ranked 25th among all defensive linemen in the 2022 recruiting class. He committed to the University of Michigan in September 2021 and enrolled early in January 2022.

Graham was an All-American second-team selection in 2023 and a two-time All-Big Ten first-team selection in 2023 and 2024.

In his collegiate career, Graham appeared in 39 games for the Wolverines over three seasons and recorded 60 total tackles, three passes defended, nine sacks, a forced fumble and a recovery.